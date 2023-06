Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' 'goes global' as it opts for direct OTT release

ANI

Mumbai, June 19

Finally, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor on Monday announced the direct release of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial on OTT.

Taking to its official handle, Prime video treated fans with an announcement poster and captioned it, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal .Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin."

Varun Dhawan also shared the poster in the Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bawaal goes global."

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement shared by his team, "Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach."

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi. ()

