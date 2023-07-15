Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor go all mushy in 'Dil se dil tak' reel, check out

ANI
Mumbai, July 15
The year of 2023 is offering a lot of new and exciting stuff to Bollywood lovers. Apart from different content, moviegoers are also getting chances to witness fresh on-screen jodis. Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Bawaal' is one of them. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
The film promotions are going in full swing. On Friday, the makers unveiled the love song 'Dil Se Dil Tak', which showcases Varun and Janhvi's romantic chemistry.
The duo, on Saturday, dropped an adorable reel on their song. In the video, Varun and Janhvi are seen dancing and hugging.
Sharing the link, Varun wrote, "Ajju aur Nisha ka Bawaal..21 st July." The video has left fans in awe.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.
"How cute," a social media user commented.
"The song has all my heart," another one wrote.
'Bawaal' will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.
Sharing details about his character, Varun said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."
Janhvi also opened up about her character. "As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said.
