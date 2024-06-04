Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome first child

PTI

Mumbai, June 4

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have become parents to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, posting an animated video which stated that the baby was born on Monday.

‘Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,’ Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Several industry colleagues, including Karan Johar, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple.

