Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s baby shower pictures will leave you awestruck

ANI

Mumbai, April 22

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who are soon to embrace parenthood hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by their friends and family. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media.

Varun and Natasha’s fan pages on Instagram shared the pictures and videos featuring the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rs •VD._.natsy._.£añ¢lúbRs •💫🦋 (@veeduu_natsy_fanclub)

The photos captured Natasha in a white floral off-shoulder dress, gently cradling her baby bump, while Varun opted for a casual white T-shirt that he teamed up with a blue floral shirt with matching trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rs •VD._.natsy._.£añ¢lúbRs •💫🦋 (@veeduu_natsy_fanclub)

The parents-to-be posed with their friends and family in other pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rs •VD._.natsy._.£añ¢lúbRs •💫🦋 (@veeduu_natsy_fanclub)

In one of the videos, Varun’s mother, Karuna Dhawan, was seen dancing to the background music, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was also present on the occasion.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, also attended the baby shower and on Sunday shared a cute picture from the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the photo of a cake. It is a two-tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, ‘Congrats VD & Natasha,’ followed by a pink heart emoji.

On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha’s baby bump.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Social Media #Varun Dhawan