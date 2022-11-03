Varun Dhawan on turning into mythical wolf for ‘Bhediya’

Varun Dhawan has always loved to challenge himself as an artiste. The trailer of his latest film, Bhediya goes on to prove his passion for fresh, yet entertaining subjects. The internet is flooded with comments on how different Varun looks in the promos. Dhawan has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man who turns into a mythical wolf.

Varun says, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just a one-line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played.” He adds, “My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. Bhediya is the most important addition to that endeavour.” The film has been directed by Amar Kaushik. — TMS