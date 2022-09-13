Varun Dhawan reveals who he considers his competition

ANI

Mumbai, September 13

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 is candidly taking viewers a step closer to the secrets of celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and, competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo proved how being 'filmi' is what defines them best.

In the show, Varun Dhawan revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. He said, "The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt".

"As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer," said Varun Dhawan.

On Monday, Karan Johar released a promo of the upcoming episode and in the video, Anil Kapoor confessed that sex makes him feel younger! Well, he gave the statement right before he said, "Dance kar ke thak gaya!"

The promo opened with Karan asking Anil Kapoor to name three things that make him feel younger, to which he replied saying, "Sex Sex Sex", leaving both Karan and Varun in splits! Moments later, Anil Kapoor said, "This is all scripted!" On the other hand, it looked like Varun Dhawan had a bone to pick with Arjun Kapoor as he kept mentioning his name for every question Karan asked! Later a snippet showed Karan asking Varun whether he would want to work with Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone and Varun is heard saying, "I always get told that I look like a kid!" Karan then cross-questioned him asking, "You think they look older than you?" Varun then quickly defended his statement and said, "I am told I look younger..." However, Karan refused to buy it, and said, "That means they look older than you." Watch the promo:

Then, Varun closed the conversation with, "You are saying (that)." Later, both the guests are seen dancing their hearts out in a face-off, post which Anil Kapoor leaves a remark, "Dance karke thak gaya yaar!"

The eleventh episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will stream on September 15, at 12 AM on Disney+ Hotstar.

