 Varun Dhawan shares first picture of daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Varun Dhawan shares first picture of daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

Varun Dhawan shares first picture of daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

Varun Dhawan shares first picture of daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day


IANS

Varun Dhawan welcomed his first born, a baby girl, with wife, Natasha Dalal on June 3. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he posted an adorable first glimpse of his baby girl.

He is seen holding his daughter’s hand. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Varun Dhawan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

9
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

10
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, extradited to US

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation in A...

4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Amritsar: 3 kids drown in Upper Bari Doab Canal, one rescued by passersby

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib, Lahore, commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of Chandigarh

Expect respite from heat, rain likely in Chandigarh tricity from tomorrow

Dera Bassi: Fire breaks out in paint factory

Chandigarh: All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Killing of Doaba youth in US sets alarm bells ringing

Former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku targets AAP

Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike