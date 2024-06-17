Varun Dhawan shares first picture of daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

IANS

Varun Dhawan welcomed his first born, a baby girl, with wife, Natasha Dalal on June 3. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he posted an adorable first glimpse of his baby girl.

He is seen holding his daughter’s hand. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

