Varun Dhawan shares his favourite Bollywood track sung by Salman Khan

Mumbai, April 15
Varun Dhawan has shared his favourite Bollywood jam.
The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Baby John’, took to the stories section of his Instagram and shared a meme notifying his followers of his favourite Bollywood song.
The meme features two frames in a split-screen format. The upper half of the screen, labelled ‘Me in public’, shows a scene from ‘American Psycho’ where Christian Bale is walking while wearing his headphones.
The lower half of the screen showcases visuals of the song ‘Chandi Ki Daal Par’ from the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Hello Brother’. Beneath it reads, “My headphones”.
The song has been sung by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and is set against the backdrop of Janmashtami.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29
On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...
21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’
The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...
‘Kejriwal being treated like hardcore criminal’, says Punjab CM Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar
From next week, Kejrwial will call 2 ministers for meeting a...
Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu
The flying squad officials conducted the search after the he...
Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings
Says 'It was divine. It was an experience which I'll cherish...