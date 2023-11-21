Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set to reunite on Koffee With Karan couch

The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show Koffee With Karan will see the Student of the Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting at the controversial couch.
This time, they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane as they arrive in style to grace the couch and guarantee to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment.
The makers of the show also released the episodic promo of the show on Monday. The video shows show host Karan Johar welcoming the actors on the couch, as he says, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Ken’s without their Barbies.”
Talking about how Karan initiates controversies, Varun says, “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode.” Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun
The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detain...
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...