Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set to reunite on Koffee With Karan couch

IANS

The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show Koffee With Karan will see the Student of the Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting at the controversial couch.

This time, they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane as they arrive in style to grace the couch and guarantee to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment.

The makers of the show also released the episodic promo of the show on Monday. The video shows show host Karan Johar welcoming the actors on the couch, as he says, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Ken’s without their Barbies.”

Talking about how Karan initiates controversies, Varun says, “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode.” Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

