Varun Dhawan takes home baby daughter, wife Natasha Dalal from hospital

Mumbai, June 7
New daddy and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took his newborn daughter and wife Natasha Dalal home from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.
Varun, who is dressed in a mustard coloured T-shirt paired with brown pants, cradled his baby girl as he made way from the hospital. Natasha was seen walking behind.
On June 3, Varun and Natasha welcomed their first baby.
