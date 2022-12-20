Varun Dhawan to lead Indian instalment of Prime Videos’ ‘Citadel’

PTI

Mumbai, December 20

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to headline Prime Video's Indian original series within the "Citadel" franchise, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

Billed as a "local Original spy series", the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Raj and DK, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on the successful "The Family Man" series, will serve as show runners and directors on the upcoming show.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India, said, "We are delighted to have Varun Dhawan play the lead in this super exciting Indian instalment of the franchise. With Raj and DK at the helm of creating this action-packed spy series and Varun playing the lead, we believe the Citadel India chapter will not just raise the bar in terms of Original productions in India, it will also bring global attention to India's incredible pool of creators and talent."

According to a press release issued by the streamer, filming on the series will begin in January.

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj and DK, the Indian Original "Citadel" series marks the streaming debut of Dhawan.

Dhawan is looking forward to beginning his journey in the streaming space with Prime Video.

"'Citadel' is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career.

"I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can't wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian 'Citadel' chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj and DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making," he added.

#Mumbai