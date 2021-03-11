Varun Dhawan 'was like a boy in a candy shop' when he met Team India; pics inside

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha bumped into the men in blue at Mumbai airport

Varun Dhawan and Team India. Instagram/@Varun_dvn

ANI

Mumbai, August 13

Actor Varun Dhawan bumped into the members of the Indian cricket team at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Varun shared pictures from his meeting with the men in blue. In one of the images, Varun and his wife Natasha are seen posing with cricketers Shikar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill.

"At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue. About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles," Varun captioned the post.

In the other picture, Varun is seen sharing smiles with Sikhar Dhawan.

Check it out:

Varun and Natasha seem to have met Team India in the waiting lounge before leaving for a vacation. Varun was spotted wearing a cool blue outfit, while his wife opted for a white comfy attire for the airport look.

Varun and Shikhar's bond has left their fans excited.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Many loved how both the 'Dhawans' were ruling over their respective fields.

"Dhawans Supremacy," a social media user commented.

Early in the morning Indian team boarded flight for Zimbabwe, where they will play three-match ODI series. On the other hand, Varun recently wrapped up 'Bawaal', which also features Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in 'Bhediya', which is touted as Indian cinema's first werewolf story.

#shikhar dhawan #Team India #varun dhawan

