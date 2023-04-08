Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

Mumbai, April 8
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in 'Bhediya', was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal after a visit to a fertility clinic in the Khar area of Mumbai. The two were seen walking out of the clinic, making their way to the car.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
While Varun sported a casual look with a hoodie t-shirt and joggers paired with shoes, Natasha wore a monochromatic dress with abstract print and left her tresses open.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha, who have been longtime partners, tied the nuptial knot back in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The wedding, which was held in The Mansion House in Alibaug, had a tight guest list.
The couple had opted for a no-photo policy at the wedding venue which set the trend for intimate marriage ceremonies with many film personalities like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani following the suit.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation
Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...
To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer
Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...
Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot
The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...