 Varun Dhawan wishes Karwa Chauth with Natasha's pics, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Varun Dhawan wishes Karwa Chauth with Natasha's pics, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari'

Varun Dhawan wishes Karwa Chauth with Natasha's pics, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari'

Varun Dhawan shares love for his wife Natasha in the message

Varun Dhawan wishes Karwa Chauth with Natasha's pics, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha celebrate Karwa Chauth. Instagram/varundvn



IANS

Mumbai, November 2

Actor Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first picture has Varun and Natasha holding each other lovingly as they pose for a picture. The second image has Natasha sitting in the actor's lap while posing. The two look stunning in Indian wear.

For the caption, Varun wrote: “Happy karvachauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Natasha and Varun got married in January 2021. They had been dating since college.

On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘VD18' and also the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Varun Dhawan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

3
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

4
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

5
Himachal

Four dead, 7 injured in Mandi road accident

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

7
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

8
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

9
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

10
India

AFT sets aside enhancement of sentence awarded by SGCM to soldier convicted for unprofessional conduct

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...

6 dead as their car gets stuck between 2 trucks on Sunam road in Punjab's Sangrur

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

The accident is captured on a CCTV camera in which Pal's mot...


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin