Varun Dhawan wishes Karwa Chauth with Natasha's pics, says ‘Bharatya naari sab pe bhaari'

Mumbai, November 2
Actor Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first picture has Varun and Natasha holding each other lovingly as they pose for a picture. The second image has Natasha sitting in the actor's lap while posing. The two look stunning in Indian wear.
For the caption, Varun wrote: “Happy karvachauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Natasha and Varun got married in January 2021. They had been dating since college.
On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘VD18' and also the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue
Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu
Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...
Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos
The accident is captured on a CCTV camera in which Pal's mot...