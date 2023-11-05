Varun Dhawan's Sunday is about 'match dekho burger khao'

ANI
Mumbai, November 5
With Team India's World Cup match against South Africa, Sunday turned out to be indeed special for cricket lovers. Actor Varun Dhawan also made sure to enjoy the thrilling match and that too by gorging on a burger.
Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a few pictures of him flaunting his ripped abs. Interestingly, he is seen eating a burger while flexing his muscles.
"Sunday= cheat meals. A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger .Match dekho burger khaoo," he captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Varun's post has garnered loads of likes and comments.
"Hahaha best way to watch the match," a social media user commented.
"Cute," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen headlining Indian version of global series 'Citadel'. In the project, he will share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.
