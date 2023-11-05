 Varun Dhawan's Sunday is about 'match dekho burger khao' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Varun Dhawan's Sunday is about 'match dekho burger khao'

Varun Dhawan's Sunday is about 'match dekho burger khao'

Varun Dhawan says Sunday is equal to cheat meals

Varun Dhawan's Sunday is about 'match dekho burger khao'

Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his Sunday. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 5

With Team India's World Cup match against South Africa, Sunday turned out to be indeed special for cricket lovers. Actor Varun Dhawan also made sure to enjoy the thrilling match and that too by gorging on a burger.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a few pictures of him flaunting his ripped abs. Interestingly, he is seen eating a burger while flexing his muscles.

"Sunday= cheat meals. A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger .Match dekho burger khaoo," he captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun's post has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Hahaha best way to watch the match," a social media user commented.

"Cute," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen headlining Indian version of global series 'Citadel'. In the project, he will share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. 

#Cricket #Instagram #Mumbai #Varun Dhawan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

2
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

3
Haryana

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

4
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

5
Chandigarh

Arijit's concert a big draw

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

7
Comment GOOD SPORT

Choking on cricket field

8
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

9
Entertainment

Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

10
World

Israeli strike on refugee camp kills 38, says Hamas-run government; Arab world, US split on ceasefire

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day

Birthday boy Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase for South Africa

ICC World Cup: Jadeja on a roll, takes his fourth wicket; South Africa seven down

Virat Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase ...

On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

On 35th birthday, ‘grateful’ Virat Kohli says it is ‘stuff of dreams’ to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits