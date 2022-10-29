Varun-Kriti’s thumkas light up Bhediya’s first song Thumkeshwari

The makers of Bhediya released the first song from the film on Friday. Titled Thumkeshwari, it’s a funky dance number that sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flaunt some masala moves as they sway to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun says, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor-made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are catchy and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track.” The song showcases Kriti Sanon at her breathtaking best as she sizzles in many vibrant hues.

The biggest highlight of Thumkeshwari is the special appearance from Stree star Shraddha Kapoor. Looking like a desi diva, Shraddha is a sight to behold as she shakes a leg with Varun. Kriti adds, “I had fun shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and this was quite the memorable experience.” Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Thumkeshwari is sung by Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur.

A Maddock Films production, Bhediya is releasing in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on November 25.