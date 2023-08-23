Varun Mitra plays Lt Triveni Singh in Rakshak: India's Braves

Varun Mitra plays the character of Lt Triveni Singh in Amazon miniTV’s film Rakshak: India’s Braves. The actor says, “Well, my reaction when I first heard about the film was positive because I have been wanting to play an Army officer since a long time. My grandfather was in the Army, and I am sure that some part of that has also wanted me to portray this character. And I suppose it’s every actor’s desire to don the uniform because they genuinely are the true heroes, and we get to experience that for a short while.”
Directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the film stars Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann and Mrinal Naval.
