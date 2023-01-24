Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha-starrer Fukrey 3 finalises on a release date

Mumbai, January 24
The third part in the hit comedy franchise “Fukrey” will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of "Fukrey 3" on Twitter along with the film's official posters.
Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023.@PulkitSamrat @varunsharma90 @OyeManjot @TripathiiPankaj @RichaChadha @MrigLamba @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies @vipulhappy #AmalenduChaudhdary @AAFilmsIndia @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/TvdF1SCBar— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) January 24, 2023
"Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023," the production banner posted.
The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.
Varun Sharma also shared the posters of the movie with the release date.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.
Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- "Fukrey" (2013) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...