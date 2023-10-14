Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar unveil new poster of 'Operation Valentine'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

An Air Force action thriller, inspired by true events – now, isn't that thrilling? To add to the excitement, Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar took to their social media platforms and shared an enticing poster of their film on the eve of the India vs. Pakistan match.

Check it out:

‘Operation Valentine’ has been shot in both Hindi and Telugu, marking Varun Tej's debut in Hindi films.

‘Operation Valentine’ is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontline and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

The movie is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will release in Telugu and Hindi on December 8.

