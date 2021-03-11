VarunDhawan joins ‘Stranger Things’ mania

As Stranger Things 4 Volume one premieres on May 27 on Netflix, a special treat awaits fans. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has joined the fun with a one-of-a-kind homage to his favourite Netflix series. Varun’s been no Stranger to the series, flaunting his love for the Netflix show with his very own cool Stranger Things merchandise.

In a new video that has now gone viral, Varun is seen giving an elusive tour of his house, a dream come true for any fan! As he shows around, one can see a range of cool artefacts and wall art. He also candidly shares his love for the series and its iconic characters. All seems fine till we go deeper into the tour and find that Stranger Things are at play! Continuing on the tour, the atmosphere gets eerie by the minute as all our favourite elements from the series start to take over, including Varun showcasing his telekinetic abilities, glimpses of the rift leading to the Upside Down and Varun’s very own pet ‘Demodog’!