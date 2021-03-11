VarunDhawan joins ‘Stranger Things’ mania

As Stranger Things 4 Volume one premieres on May 27 on Netflix, a special treat awaits fans. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has joined the fun with a one-of-a-kind homage to his favourite Netflix series. Varun’s been no Stranger to the series, flaunting his love for the Netflix show with his very own cool Stranger Things merchandise.
In a new video that has now gone viral, Varun is seen giving an elusive tour of his house, a dream come true for any fan! As he shows around, one can see a range of cool artefacts and wall art. He also candidly shares his love for the series and its iconic characters. All seems fine till we go deeper into the tour and find that Stranger Things are at play! Continuing on the tour, the atmosphere gets eerie by the minute as all our favourite elements from the series start to take over, including Varun showcasing his telekinetic abilities, glimpses of the rift leading to the Upside Down and Varun’s very own pet ‘Demodog’!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’