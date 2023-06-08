Vatsal Sheth makes his television debut in the supernatural genre with Naagin 6

The sixth season of Colors’ supernatural franchise, Naagin, marks the debut of Vatsal Sheth in the supernatural genre on television and the first time he’s collaborating with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Sharing his thoughts about joining the show, Vatsal says, “I’m excited about stepping into the mystical world of Naagin 6, marking my first venture into the supernatural genre on television. Working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor ma’am has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled about finally collaborating with them. I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin’s themes of love, mystery, revenge, and destiny have resonated with viewers, and I’m eager to bring authenticity and depth to my character. It’s a challenging and rewarding opportunity, and I can’t wait to create an enthralling experience for the audience with the show’s amazing team.”