Veer, Amrita, & Riya of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan talk about their off-screen friendship

Actors in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Paras Arora (playing the character of Veer), Hema Sood (Riya), and Kaveri Priyam (Amrita), share a strong connection both on and off-screen.

Kaveri Priyam says, “Paras, Hema and I have spent immense amount of time together, and so we have nurtured a good relationship. We are constantly there for one another. They hold an integral place in my life and I am grateful to have them.”

Paras Arora says, “Working with Hema and Kaveri has been an amazing experience. We are there for each other. They are talented co-stars and wonderful individuals who bring joy to the set.”

Hema Sood says, “Amrita and Veer are both my good friends, on and off the camera. We love creating Instagram reels during breaks, adding extra fun to the shoot. It’s our favourite pastime to showcase our playful sides and we bond that way. These moments of laughter are perfect stress busters, making the shoot feel like a gathering with friends instead of work.”