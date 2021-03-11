Venkaiah Naidu is all praise for Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam', 'must-watch for everyone'

ANI
New Delhi, August 18
Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, on Wednesday, praised south actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's film 'Sita Ramam' and called it a must-watch for everyone.
Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote in Telugu, "Watched the movie "Sitaram". With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene has unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone."
"సీతారామం" చిత్రాన్ని వీక్షించాను. నటీనటులు అభినయానికి, సాంకేతిక విభాగాల సమన్వయం తోడై చక్కని దృశ్యకావ్యం ఆవిష్కృతమైంది. సాధారణ ప్రేమ కథలా కాకుండా, దానికి వీర సైనికుని నేపథ్యాన్ని జోడించి, అనేక భావోద్వేగాలను ఆవిష్కరించిన ఈ చిత్రం ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తప్పక చూడదగినది. pic.twitter.com/XGgxGGxVqF— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 17, 2022
In another tweet, he wrote, "Seetharam" gave me the feeling of watching a good movie after a long time. Congratulations to the film team including Director Mr. Hanu Raghavapudi, Producer Mr. Ashwinidat and Swapna Movie Makers for discovering the beauty of nature that is soothing to the eyes without the sounds of war."
చాలా కాలం తర్వాత ఓ చక్కని సినిమా చూసిన అనుభూతిని "సీతారామం" అందించింది. రణగొణధ్వనులు లేకుండా, కళ్ళకు హాయిగా ఉండే ప్రకృతి సౌందర్యాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించిన ఈ చిత్ర దర్శకుడు శ్రీ హను రాఘవపూడి, నిర్మాత శ్రీ అశ్వినీదత్, స్వప్న మూవీ మేకర్స్ సహా చిత్ర బృందానికి అభినందనలు. pic.twitter.com/eUh3i3Fwtt— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 17, 2022
Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and was released on August 5, 2022.
The period love story film has got positive responses from the netizens.
In reply to Naidu's tweet, Dulquer wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude sir !!!" dulquer_salmaan.JPG
Mrunal wrote, "Thank so much Sir," followed by joined-hand emoticons.
Director of 'Sita Ramam,' replied, "Thank you very much sir."
Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love for her. This love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...