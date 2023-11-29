 Venkatesh Daggubati can't wait to watch 'Animal', extends best wishes to makers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Venkatesh Daggubati can't wait to watch 'Animal', extends best wishes to makers

Venkatesh Daggubati can't wait to watch 'Animal', extends best wishes to makers

Venkatesh Daggubati shares a video from 'Animal' Hyderabad event and expresses his joy at the turnout

Venkatesh Daggubati can't wait to watch 'Animal', extends best wishes to makers

Venkatesh Daggubati, Ranbir Kapoor. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 29

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to team 'Animal' ahead of the film's release.

Taking to Instagram, Daggubatti shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "Wishing my good friend @anilskapoor, Ranbir, @iambobbydeol @rashmika mandanna and the entire team all the very best for #Animal. Heartening to see that our Telugu audience received you with so much love. Can't wait to witness what you guys have created! @sandeepreddy.vanga." 

On Monday, Team 'Animal' including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the "best actor in India." At the event Mahesh Babu said, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India." 'RRR' director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love.

He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 

#Instagram #Mumbai #Venkatesh Daggubati


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

2
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

3
Entertainment

MS Dhoni, Taylor Swift and Narendra Modi serenade in viral 'Channa Mereya' remix: Watch

4
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

5
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

6
Punjab

Ropar to get new Rs 27-crore road link to Baddi, Nalagarh

7
Patiala

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

8
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

10
Uttarakhand

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years

Cabinet approves extension of free food grains scheme for 5 years

Also clears Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiya...

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government m...

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Justice Jasmeet Singh observes that woman herself “perpetuat...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death