Venom 3 on way

The makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film Venom 3 have announced the official release date of the film. Starring Tom Hardy, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. Hardy’s previous two comic book tentpoles, 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both opened at the start of October. Sony’s Venom 3 release date puts it in the middle of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King (July 5, 2024) and Universal’s Twisters (July 19, 2024). Apart from this, Sony Pictures also announced the release of the fourth installment of Bad Boys. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the untitled sequel will open over Father’s Day weekend on June 14, 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...