Venom 3 on way

ANI

The makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film Venom 3 have announced the official release date of the film. Starring Tom Hardy, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. Hardy’s previous two comic book tentpoles, 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both opened at the start of October. Sony’s Venom 3 release date puts it in the middle of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King (July 5, 2024) and Universal’s Twisters (July 19, 2024). Apart from this, Sony Pictures also announced the release of the fourth installment of Bad Boys. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the untitled sequel will open over Father’s Day weekend on June 14, 2024.