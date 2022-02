Veteran actor Amol Palekar admitted to Pune hospital with Covid

Pune, February 10

Veteran actor Amol Palekar, known for Hindi classics such as 'Rajnigandha', 'Chitchor' and 'Gol Maal', has been admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital here because of Covid.

The 77-year-old actor's condition is said to be stable.

Palekar has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema. He made his debut in 1971 with the film 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe'. He then stepped into Bollywood with Basu Chatterjee's 'Rajnigandha' in 1974.

He was popular for starring in "middle-class family comedies" such as 'Gol Maal' and 'Naram Garam', and was also seen in films such as 'Gharonda', 'Rang Birangi', and 'Bhumika'. IANS