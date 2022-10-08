Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday (October 7) in Mumbai. He was 79. Arun Bali was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Confirming the news, Bali’s son Ankush said his father took his last breath at around 4.30 am. Ankush said, “My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. My father told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out, told him he wanted to sit down. He never got up then.”

Born in Punjab in 1942, Arun Bali was known for his performance in several films as well as TV shows. Some of his popular films are Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Baaghi, PK, Kedarnath, Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha and the latest Goodbye, amongst others. He was also a part of television shows such as Chanakya, Kumkum, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and others. Arun Bali’s last rites will be performed today. — TMS

