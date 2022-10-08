Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday (October 7) in Mumbai. He was 79. Arun Bali was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Confirming the news, Bali’s son Ankush said his father took his last breath at around 4.30 am. Ankush said, “My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. My father told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out, told him he wanted to sit down. He never got up then.”
Born in Punjab in 1942, Arun Bali was known for his performance in several films as well as TV shows. Some of his popular films are Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Baaghi, PK, Kedarnath, Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha and the latest Goodbye, amongst others. He was also a part of television shows such as Chanakya, Kumkum, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and others. Arun Bali’s last rites will be performed today. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators
This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...
11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik
The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other
On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...
BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
K Rajgopal Reddy fielded from Munugode