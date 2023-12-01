 Veteran actor R Subbalakshmi passes away : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Veteran actor R Subbalakshmi passes away

Her last Tamil film was Vijay-starrer 'Beast'

Veteran actor R Subbalakshmi passes away

Late R Subbalakshmi. ANI



ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, December 1

Veteran actor R. Subbalakshmi, best known for her immense contribution to Malayalam cinema, has passed away. She was 87.

Subbalakshmi breathed her last on Thursday. She had been admitted to a hospital a few days ago due to age-related ailments.

Subbalakshmi was also a trained singer. She started her career as a Carnatic musician. Later, she went on to explore acting. She was widely recognised for her roles in Malayalam movies, including popular films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002). She also acted in Telugu and Tamil films.

Her last Tamil film was Vijay-starrer 'Beast'. She also starred in Hindi films. She acted as late Sushant Singh Rajput's grandmother in 'Dil Bechara'.

Subbalakshmi, a former employee of All India Radio, also worked as a dubbing artist.

 


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

2
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

3
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

4
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

5
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

6
Chandigarh

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

8
Haryana

Property to get costly in Faridabad

9
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

PM Modi calls for maintaining balance between mitigation and...

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

No suspicious objects have been found yet, say police

Haryana gets High Court nod to proceed with Scheduled Castes reservation in promotions

Haryana gets High Court nod to proceed with Scheduled Castes reservation in promotions

Reservation was to be granted in all the cadres of Group A a...

Above-normal temperatures in most parts of country in December, says IMD

Above-normal temperatures in most parts of country in December, says IMD

‘Monthly rainfall is most likely to be above normal across t...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Indefinite suspension from RS: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s plea to December 8

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee