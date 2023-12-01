Veteran actor R Subbalakshmi passes away

ANI
Thiruvananthapuram, December 1
Veteran actor R. Subbalakshmi, best known for her immense contribution to Malayalam cinema, has passed away. She was 87.
Subbalakshmi breathed her last on Thursday. She had been admitted to a hospital a few days ago due to age-related ailments.
Subbalakshmi was also a trained singer. She started her career as a Carnatic musician. Later, she went on to explore acting. She was widely recognised for her roles in Malayalam movies, including popular films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002). She also acted in Telugu and Tamil films.
Her last Tamil film was Vijay-starrer 'Beast'. She also starred in Hindi films. She acted as late Sushant Singh Rajput's grandmother in 'Dil Bechara'.
Subbalakshmi, a former employee of All India Radio, also worked as a dubbing artist.
