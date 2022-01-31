Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta will be seen in Dosti Anokhi

Bringing forth a feel-good narrative that is bound to make viewers look at life from a fresh perspective is Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Jagannath aur Purvi ki - Dosti Anokhi.

Set in Banaras, the show takes the viewers on a beautiful yet endearing journey of an elderly gentleman, Jaganath Mishra, finding life’s purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi.

Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta will be playing the role of Jaganath Mishra, a 72-year-old conservative family man.

Talking about his character, Rajendra said, “Returning to TV is really exciting… The content of television has advanced over the years with more thought-provoking and engaging stories coming to life; I am glad to be a part of this phase. Dosti Anohki is a very warm story that brings to light a beautiful and unique friendship of an old man and a young girl Purvi; and how they both learn different things about life from each other. The show will make your heart melt and make you laugh at the same time.”