ANI

Veteran actor Sergio Calderon is no more. Sergio died on Wednesday. He was 77.

Calderon portrayed a Mexican revolutionary at the turn of the 20th century in Duck, You Sucker! (1971), written and directed by Sergio Leone, and was a murderous Mexican chief of police opposite Albert Finney in John Huston’s Under the Volcano (1984).

He is best known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. In At World’s End, Calderon played one of the film’s Pirate Lords, Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea. The actor posted photos on social media of himself and franchise star Johnny Depp as well as rock star Keith Richards, who played the Pirate Lord of Madagascar and Depp’s father in the film. He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin; children Patrick Calderon-Dakin and Johanna Calderon-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.