Veteran actor Shabana Azmi tests positive for Covid

Mumbai, February 1
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home isolation.
The 71-year-old actor shared her Covid diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested.
"Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," Azmi wrote in the caption.
Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar-directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.
