Tanuja, Kajol's mother, hospitalised in Mumbai, under observation in ICU

Mumbai, December 18
Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is under observation in the ICU.
As per a source close to the actor, Tanuja was admitted to Mumbai's Criticare Hospital in Juhu last night (Sunday) after having difficulty breathing. She is in the ICU under the supervision of doctors and is doing well.
Reportedly, she will be discharged from the hospital on Monday evening.
Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut at the age of 16 with 'Chhabili' and won everyone's hearts with her acts in Bollywood.
'Memdidi' followed in 1962, and then she starred in numerous films. Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of 'Ek Baar Muskura Do', and got married to him in the year 1973. The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1