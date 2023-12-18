Tanuja, Kajol's mother, hospitalised in Mumbai, under observation in ICU

ANI

Mumbai, December 18

Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is under observation in the ICU.

As per a source close to the actor, Tanuja was admitted to Mumbai's Criticare Hospital in Juhu last night (Sunday) after having difficulty breathing. She is in the ICU under the supervision of doctors and is doing well.

Reportedly, she will be discharged from the hospital on Monday evening.

Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut at the age of 16 with 'Chhabili' and won everyone's hearts with her acts in Bollywood.

'Memdidi' followed in 1962, and then she starred in numerous films. Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of 'Ek Baar Muskura Do', and got married to him in the year 1973. The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

