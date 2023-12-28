Veteran actress Casey Kramer dies at 67

ANI

Veteran actress Casey Kramer, daughter of film director Stanley Kramer, has passed away. She was 67. According to her relatives, she died at her home in Chicago, on December 24. There was no mention of the cause of death.

Kramer, who was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1955, made her film debut in her father’s 1979 drama film The Runner Stumbles and went on to appear in television shows such as Falcon Crest, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, Southland, Baskets and Transparent, among others. Behind The Candelabra and the Indie films A Rose For Emily, Mississippi Requiem, and Darkness in Tenement 45 were among her film credits. Casey was Stanley and Anne Pearce’s daughter. Lawrence Kramer who was her older brother, died in 2010. Her father, Stanley was a famous American film director known for films such as The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, among others