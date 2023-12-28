Veteran actress Casey Kramer dies at 67

Veteran actress Casey Kramer, daughter of film director Stanley Kramer, has passed away. She was 67. According to her relatives, she died at her home in Chicago, on December 24. There was no mention of the cause of death.
Kramer, who was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1955, made her film debut in her father’s 1979 drama film The Runner Stumbles and went on to appear in television shows such as Falcon Crest, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, Southland, Baskets and Transparent, among others. Behind The Candelabra and the Indie films A Rose For Emily, Mississippi Requiem, and Darkness in Tenement 45 were among her film credits. Casey was Stanley and Anne Pearce’s daughter. Lawrence Kramer who was her older brother, died in 2010. Her father, Stanley was a famous American film director known for films such as The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, among others
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...