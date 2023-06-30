— IANS

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning with the ever-popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and that too in a new avatar.

Makers of the show recently dropped an intriguing promo in which Big B states in his inimitable voice badal raha hai, sab kuch badal raha hai. KBC makers, who dropped the video of its 15th season on social media, shows how the world is changing, thanks to digitisation. Now, people are multi-tasking and doing the things they like, while also working, unlike in the times gone by when things were not quite the same.

The short video shows a woman on her laptop participating in a virtual meeting, while under the table she is kicking a football, as she is playing with her little son.

Another visual shows a young man at a traffic light who accepts digital money, with the QR code tattooed on his arms. Amitabh also says that people can now enjoy food with a click of their mobile phones, and also how it has brought families closer.

Kaun Banega Crorepati which started in 2000, is the Indian remake of the American game show Who wants to be a Millionaire? with Amitabh Bachchan having presented the show for several seasons. The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will stream on Sony Entertainment Television.