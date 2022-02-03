Veteran television actress Joyoshree Arora, who is back with Sony SAB’s new show Sab Satrangi, talks about why she chose the role

What made you choose this show?

I normally pick up shows that interest me. While I actually live in Delhi, I come to Mumbai for work that excites me; Sab Satrangi was a show I liked immediately.

What is your character in the show all about?

My character has had a challenging life. However, I can very proudly say that Baby Maurya is the ‘boss dadi’ and is here to break every stereotype that is attached to her age. She is a woman of substance and celebrates every moment. She is optimistic and firmly believes that what you sow is what you reap.

Do you relate with your onscreen character of Baby Maurya?

I see quite a bit of myself in Baby Maurya. I love her positivity and share her zeal for life. A very bold and high-spirited lady, my character is not your typical dadi. I am really excited to step into the shoes of Baby Maurya and see where this journey takes me as an artiste.

What is unique about the show?

This show is a heartwarming and quintessential family drama. It is the story of the Mauryas, who are not your average family members but truly satrangi in their interests. The show also dwells on the unique bond between the dadi and the grandson.

How was the experience of shooting with your co-stars?

I share a unique bond with each member of the Satrangi family. We had a lot of fun on the sets.

How do you think you have evolved as an artiste in all these years?

I am very happy with the way my career has shaped up. From being an announcer on All-India Radio to TV to films, it has been a very good and exciting journey.

Having explored different genres, which one did you enjoy the most?

I am comfortable essaying mom and grandmom on screen. Playing the roles of aged women has never bothered me.

When not shooting, what do you do?

My hobbies are dancing, acting, reading and gardening.