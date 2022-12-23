Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

ANI
Hyderabad, December 23
Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today in the morning at his residence in Hyderabad.
He was 87 years old.
The death of the 'Sri Ranga Neethulu' actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, was condoled by a number of personalities from Tollywood.
Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing of the actor.
"Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.
Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022
Noting the contribution of the 'Bangaru Kutumbam' actor to the Telugu industry, Ram Charan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace".
Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022
His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!
May his soul rest in peace🙏
Ravi Teja condoled the death of the National Award-winning actor, writing, "Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti".
Grief-stricken by the demise of the— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022
legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.
My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏
Chiranjeevi tweeted a long note in Telugu along with a few pictures of himself with the 'Nirdoshi' actor."Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu" he wrote.
Rest in peace— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022
Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma
Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, expressed 'profound grief' at the passing of the 'Raja Makutam' actor.
Noting his achievements, Harichandan wrote, "I express profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, Telugu film actor, producer, director, and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, on Friday in Hyderabad. Offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members".
I express profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, Telugu film actor, producer, director, and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, on Friday in Hyderabad.— Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) December 23, 2022
Offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/ASXb2tAPdX
In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Satyanarayana received a number of awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and two Nandi Awards.
He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.
