Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters

Hyderabad, December 23

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today in the morning at his residence in Hyderabad.

He was 87 years old.

The death of the 'Sri Ranga Neethulu' actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, was condoled by a number of personalities from Tollywood.

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing of the actor.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Noting the contribution of the 'Bangaru Kutumbam' actor to the Telugu industry, Ram Charan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace".

Ravi Teja condoled the death of the National Award-winning actor, writing, "Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti".

Chiranjeevi tweeted a long note in Telugu along with a few pictures of himself with the 'Nirdoshi' actor."Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, expressed 'profound grief' at the passing of the 'Raja Makutam' actor.

Noting his achievements, Harichandan wrote, "I express profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, Telugu film actor, producer, director, and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, on Friday in Hyderabad. Offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members".

In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Satyanarayana received a number of awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and two Nandi Awards.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

