Veteran Tollywood actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Hyderabad, April 2
Veteran Tollywood actor and producer Costumes Krishna passed away due to age-related ailment on Sunday in Chennai.
The costume designer-turned-actor, who played character actor in many Tollywood movies, breathed his last at his residence in Chennai, according to reports.
Several Tollywood personalities have condoled the death of Costumes Krishna and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
Hailing from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, his real name was Madasu Krishna. He shifted to Madras in 1954 to work as assistant costume designer. Within a short period of time, he established himself and later worked as full-time costume designer in Ramanaidu's studio.
Costumes Krishna designed costumes for many top actors including NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi, Vanishree, Jayasudha, Jayaprada and Sridevi. The costumes designed by him were the trendsetters in those days.
On the advise of director Kodi Ramakrishna, Costumes Krishna started acting in movies. 'Bharat Bandh' (1991) was his first movie, in which he played the villain. He went on to act in over 100 films in a career spanning over decades. He played different roles as a character actor in movies like 'Pellam Chebite Vinali', 'Police Lockup', 'Allari Mogudu', 'Villain' and 'Puttintiki Ra Chelli'.
He also produced 'Aswaddhama' starring superstar Krishna, which became a blockbuster. He also produced a few other movies including 'Pelli Pandiri' and 'Arundhati'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...