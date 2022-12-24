Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana passes

Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on December 23. He was 87.

The celebrated actor and former Parliamentarian, passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad after battling a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.

During his career spanning six decades, he was a part of more than 750 films. He stepped into acting with the 1959 drama Sipayi Koothuru. In the beginning, he worked as a body double to NTR before the legendary star offered him the role of Kaikala in the 1960 movie Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani.

Several members of the South Indian film industry paid tributes to the veteran star. Ravi Teja took to Twitter to express his grief, “Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He is one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.” Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! May his soul rest in peace.”

Allu Arjun expressed his grief with the following words, “Saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever! May his soul rest in peace.”