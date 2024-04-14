Vibhav Roy offers insight into the significance of Navratri

Vibhav Roy, portraying the character of Piyush in Shaitani Rasmein, has been lauded for his captivating performances across a range of television shows. Despite his academic pursuits in Australia, Roy’s deep-rooted connection to Indian culture shines through, particularly during the Navratri celebrations with his family.
Recalling the cherished memories of kanjak puja from his childhood, Vibhav says, “Kanjak puja has always been a cornerstone of our Navratri celebrations, symbolising our unwavering devotion and reverence for the divine Goddess. I have vivid memories of my sister eagerly participating in the rituals. These moments of togetherness, especially during the puja, serve as a reminder of the importance of faith and family bonds.”
