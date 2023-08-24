Vibhuti Singh talks about her role in Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain

What do you think of the title, Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai?

The title of the serial is apt. It has a kind of spiritual connection too. The moon symbolises wisdom and eternity.

Were you fascinated with the moon and space in your childhood?

The moon has always had my special attention. Our grandparents and parents used to offer special prayers and havans on no moon day and full moon day. There were also special days in the year like the Kojigiri Poornima where we would all sit under the moonlight and have a glass of milk. Those were wonderful moments.

What are your character details?

I am playing a teacher called Saraswati. I could connect to this role.

How much do you relate to your character?

Sometimes, you feel that some roles are specially designed or written to match your personality. Like this one that I am playing in this serial.

The show has a progressive take on aspirations and ambitions. What is your ambition in life?

An ambition is more about acquiring fame and money, but aspiration is the deep desire that keeps us going and helps us to live up to our ambition.

Any interesting incidents from the sets?

All good memories of outdoor shoots...One incident I can share is that my birthday was celebrated on the set and in the hotel as well where we were staying.

The show is coming on air on DD National. While growing up, which show did you watch on DD?

Chitrahaar, Chaayageet, Tenali Rama, Mahabharat, Ramayan and Kille Ka Rahasya.