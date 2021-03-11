Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on an ad

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most sought-after couples of Bollywood. Now, we might have some great news for the fans of the couple as VicKat will reportedly be sharing the screen for the first time ever.
A source says, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might be soon seen in a home décor brand ad.”
The source adds, “They aren’t replacing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, but there will be a new segment for the same brand that the couple will be endorsing. Vicky and Katrina had reportedly been offered quite a few films and web series together but they did not show interest while they have shown interest in this ad film.”
