Vicky Kaushal attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata much like Sam Bahadur

IANS

New Delhi, August 13

Vicky Kaushal, to be seen soon in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', attended the Durand Cup 2023 derby match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in Kolkata.

Organised by the Indian Army, this iconic football tournament holds the distinction of being the oldest in Asia. Vicky will be seen playing the role of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.

Interestingly, Sam Manekshaw had also visited the Durand Cup decades ago and was closely involved with the tournament. The actor showed his love and support for the biggest football tournament in India.

He took to the social media and shared some glimpses from the stadium in Kolkata. He tagged the geo location of 'Salt Lake Stadium'.

In the string of photos, Vicky can be seen in a black jacket, black pant and a white shirt. He is flaunting a smile with a heavy bearded look. He is also seen having a happy conversation with the players and the organisers.

Vicky captioned the post: "What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It's the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated with such a great legacy!"

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Durand Cup is the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia, and is named after its founder, Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, an Anglo-Indian civil servant and diplomat.

The movie 'Sam Bahadur' revolves around India's greatest war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Alongside Vicky, the flick also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), it will hit theatres on December 1.

#Football #Indian Army #Vicky Kaushal