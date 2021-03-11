Vicky Kaushal bags Best Actor award for Sardar Udham and Kriti Sanon gets Best Actress for Mimi

After the technical awards on Friday, the final event of the 22nd edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 was held on Saturday (June 4) at Abu Dhabi. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, marked their presence.

Kriti Sanon

Pankaj Tripathi

Talking about awardees, Vicky Kaushal received Best Actor award for Sardar Udham and Kriti Sanon was announced as Best Actress for Mimi. While Shershaah was awarded the Best Film, its director Vishnu Varadhan received Best Director award.

Jubin Nautiyal

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male and Female went to Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo) and Sai Tamhankar (Mimi). Ahan Shetty (Tadap) and Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2) were awarded Best Debutants. Best Story Original went to Anurag Basu for Ludo and Best Story Adapted was given to Kabir Khan for 83. Best Singers Male and Female went to Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur for the same song (Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah). Best Music award went to A R Rahman for Atrangi Re. The event was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. — TMS

Abhishek bachchan does an ‘impromptu dance’ with family

It was a sight when actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an impromptu dance at the 22nd IIFA awards held at the YAS Island in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek was seen dancing on numbers such as India Wale from Happy New Year and Macha Macha from Dasvi.

The actor later came down from the stage and was seen grooving with his family, Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in a white sherwani, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen sitting in the front row, matching the steps with him. “The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts,” read the caption. — IANS