Vicky Kaushal enjoys warmth of his pind Hoshiarpur, 'playing taash and cricket under peepal tree'

Mumbai, January 26

Actor Vicky Kaushal turned nostalgic as he visited his hometown after a long time on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Mera Pind. All my childhood summer vacations were spent here... playing taash and cricket under the peepal tree. So much about this place has changed... but the warmth and sukoon I feel every time I'm back here, never changes!"

In the pictures, Vicky could be seen donning casual outfits and roaming the streets of his hometown.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This connectivity is understood only by those who have experienced it. also the punjabis r emotional people. so totally relatable," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Childhood memories are magistic." On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' in Punjab.

Helmed by Meghna and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Recently the makers of the film dropped a teaser of the film in which he was seen wearing a uniform and walking through his troops as they make way for his exit.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Talking about the film, Vicky had earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

