Vicky Kaushal gets 'sukoon' from 'maa ki maar aur maalish'

Mumbai, November 3
Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, showered birthday love on his mother Veena Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped an adorable video of him receiving a soothing head massage from his mother.
"Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you," he captioned the post.
Vicky's post for his mother on her birthday garnered several likes and comments. Vicky's wife and actor Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. "Best," actor Karan Tacker commented.
Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, too, penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account.
"Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai...Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai? Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri,Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai..Happy birthday Maa," Sunny captioned the post.
Alongside the love-filled note, Sunny shared a picture of him giving a peck on his mother's cheek.
Veena Kaushal is the wife of Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt coordinator and action director.
