Vicky Kaushal grooves to Karan Aujla’s Punjabi song ‘Chunni Meri Rang De Lalariya’, check out

Mumbai, September 11
Actor Vicky Kaushal surely knows how to set social media on fire with his dance moves and that too on Punjabi songs.
Women can't stop gushing over him as on Monday, Vicky shared a quick dance on singer Karan Aujla’s song “Chunni Meri Rang De Lalariya” while posing for a photoshoot looking dapper in a grey suit.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujla_ official veerey!”
Recently, while he was promoting his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', he was seen dancing on 'Obsessed' and that video went viral on the internet too.
Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family drama film “The Great Indian Family” directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Makers on Monday announced the trailer release date of their film.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of the film which he captioned, “Tomorrow it is! Set your reminders now for #TheGreatIndianFamily Trailer! *link in bio* #TheGreatIndianFamily releasing in cinemas near you on 22nd September!"
The official trailer of the film will be out on September 12.
Helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.
The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control! Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film.
Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film “Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja” which received decent responses from the fans.
Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.
Director Vijay Krishna Acharya has previously helmed films like “Tashan”, “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan”.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next “Sam Bahadur” which showcases the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.
