Vicky Kaushal is ready to meet Sam Bahadur again, this time in 'city no. 10'

Mumbai, January 13
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday shared that he has reached "city number 10" to resume shooting for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.
Without revealing the city's name, Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie and wrote: "Touchdown city no.10... Time to meet Sam again!" In the image, he is seen sitting in a plane looking outside the window dressed in a grey sweatshirt paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.
IANS
