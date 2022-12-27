Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to welcome 2023 at Jawai in Rajasthan

Mumbai, December 27
As the year 2022 draws to a close, many Bollywood stars are leaving the galaxy cluster at India's entertainment capital, Mumbai, and are heading to their much needed holiday break.
While some step outside the country, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen a rather different place for their year-end vacation.
The two headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan. After celebrating Christmas with their families, KatVic first took a flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai. Katrina was in so much haste that she stepped inside the Mumbai airport. She realised after an officer told her about the security check after which she went back for the procedure.
Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of leopard. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Once the couple landed in Jodhpur, they travelled to their destination through the road. Jawai area has more than 40 families of leopards and is famous for the big cat sightings. It is surrounded by the Aravali range of mountains. The place is famous among the elite section of society.
Earlier, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated his birthday in Jawai area. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married this year, too had their vacation last year at the same destination.
Talking about Vicky and Katrina, the two got married last year in December in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony which saw only a select few guests in attendance.
The couple will ring in the New Year at Jawai and will return to Mumbai to fulfil their work commitments.
IANS
