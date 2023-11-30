Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif walk hand-in-hand at 'Sam Bahadur' screening

ANI

Mumbai, November 30

Actor Vicky Kaushal's thriller 'Sam Bahadur' is slated to release in theatres on December 1.

Makers of the movie held a special screening on Wednesday night.

What grabbed everyone's eyeballs was Vicky's entry with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

The actor, who is currently enjoying success with her recent release 'Tiger 3,' was spotted twinning in black with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Karina looked stunning in a velvet black strapless dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Vicky.

The 'Uri' actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit.

Watch their video:

Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal, father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal also arrived for the screening.

When Vicky greeted his parents and brother at the screening:

Talking about 'Sam Bahadur', it is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga." Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

