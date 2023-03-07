Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Katrina Kaif Holi snaps exude happiness, take a look

ANI

Mumbai, March 7

Festivals are all about bonding with your family and that's exactly what Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did this Holi.

Vicky and Katrina celebrated the festival of colours with their family on Tuesday. The duo also gave fans a glimpse of their Holi celebrations -- filled with love and rang.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped two pictures on Instagram.

The first image shows Katrina hugging Vicky from behind as they had colours on their faces.

In the second picture, we can see Katrina and Vicky sharing smiles with the latter's parents. Katrina's sister Isabelle also joined the Kaushal family for Holi celebrations.

"Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii," Katrina captioned the post.

Vicky also shared the same fam-jam Holi picture and extended heartfelt greetings to all.

"Happy Holi to all of you from all of us," he captioned the post.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 December in Rajasthan. The couple were dating in secret for two years before tying the knot.

Last year Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said.

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

